Midday Report April 01, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s U.S. Senators have co-sponsored a resolution to keep the U.S. Postal Service as an independent agency and not privatize it. Alaskans fear an executive order signed by President Trump might disenfranchise voters in rural Alaska Native communities. And the pilot recently rescued off of a small plane in an icy, Kenai Peninsula lake may face disciplinary consequences, and be responsible for cleaning up the wreck.