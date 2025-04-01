© 2025

Midday Report April 01, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKDT
A small plane was spotted Monday morning after it crashed on Tustumena Lake.
Image courtesy of Dale Eicher
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska’s U.S. Senators have co-sponsored a resolution to keep the U.S. Postal Service as an independent agency and not privatize it. Alaskans fear an executive order signed by President Trump might disenfranchise voters in rural Alaska Native communities. And the pilot recently rescued off of a small plane in an icy, Kenai Peninsula lake may face disciplinary consequences, and be responsible for cleaning up the wreck.

