© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 28, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKDT
Fairbanks International Airport terminal entrance.
(Quintin_Soloviev)
Fairbanks International Airport terminal entrance.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Caregivers in Homer gathered last week to support state legislation to increase oversight of in-home care services and attempt to boost caregivers’ wages and benefits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to $43 million dollars in federal grants that support public health programs in Alaska. And airport workers in Fairbanks are preparing for a possible eruption of Mt Spurr.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes