Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 27, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
(KCAW/Woolsey)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Sitka Assembly has invited a Kodiak-based company to run its new publicly-owned marine haulout – over the strenuous objections of many in the local fleet and marine services industry. State lawmakers are now more than halfway through their four-month legislative session, and time is ticking away. And U.S. House Republicans put the top executives of NPR and PBS on the hot seat Wednesday.

Terry Haines
