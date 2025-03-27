Midday Report March 27, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Sitka Assembly has invited a Kodiak-based company to run its new publicly-owned marine haulout – over the strenuous objections of many in the local fleet and marine services industry. State lawmakers are now more than halfway through their four-month legislative session, and time is ticking away. And U.S. House Republicans put the top executives of NPR and PBS on the hot seat Wednesday.