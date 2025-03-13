© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 13, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Mount Spurr volcano outside of Anchorage in the Cook Inlet area has been on a "yellow" advisory status for months and is expected to erupt in the coming weeks.
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Mount Spurr volcano outside of Anchorage in the Cook Inlet area has been on a "yellow" advisory status for months and is expected to erupt in the coming weeks.

On this today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: A new bear gut jacket from a Kodiak Island artist will be on display at the Alutiiq Museum, ADF&G officials warn of bear safety on the Kenai Peninsula as brown bears come out of hibernation, the Alaska House has passed the education bill and it now goes to the Senate, Mount Spurr is ready to erupt in the coming weeks, and Iditarod leaders reach White Mountain.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes