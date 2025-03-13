Midday Report March 13, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: A new bear gut jacket from a Kodiak Island artist will be on display at the Alutiiq Museum, ADF&G officials warn of bear safety on the Kenai Peninsula as brown bears come out of hibernation, the Alaska House has passed the education bill and it now goes to the Senate, Mount Spurr is ready to erupt in the coming weeks, and Iditarod leaders reach White Mountain.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.