Midday Report March 12, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: A new Alutiiq Culture class is live streaming from the Port Lions school, the USDA announces it will rehire all fired probationary workers at least temporarily, how the U.S. House's proposed budget will cut Medicaid funding and impact Alaska, a district court judge weighs in on the lawsuit brought by AVCP and the Tanana Chiefs Conference against the National Marine Fisheries Service, and the top Iditarod teams are now on the Norton Sound coast.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.