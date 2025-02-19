© 2025

Midday Report: February 19, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKST
Protesters met in front of the Kodiak Public Library and marched downtown to the Y, one of the most busy intersections on the island.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Protesters met in front of the Kodiak Public Library and marched downtown to the Y, one of the busiest intersections on the island.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey we hear about statewide protests, including a local one hosted in Kodiak, of a myriad of actions from President Donald Trump and his administration; a recap of Monday's telephonic townhall with Congressman Nick Begich; the status of hiring ferry workers in Alaska, and the latest update from the Iron Dog Snowmachine Race.

