Midday Report: February 19, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey we hear about statewide protests, including a local one hosted in Kodiak, of a myriad of actions from President Donald Trump and his administration; a recap of Monday's telephonic townhall with Congressman Nick Begich; the status of hiring ferry workers in Alaska, and the latest update from the Iron Dog Snowmachine Race.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.