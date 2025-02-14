© 2025

Midday Report: February 14, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKST
Sen. Lisa Murkowski on the Senate floor Feb. 13, 2025.
(CSPAN)
Sen. Lisa Murkowski on the Senate floor Feb. 13, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a bill yesterday that would keep the name Denali on North America’s highest peak. Lawmakers are looking closely at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plan to create a state Department of Agriculture. And funding to expand electric car charging capacity has been stalled, if not cancelled.

