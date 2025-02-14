Midday Report: February 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a bill yesterday that would keep the name Denali on North America’s highest peak. Lawmakers are looking closely at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plan to create a state Department of Agriculture. And funding to expand electric car charging capacity has been stalled, if not cancelled.