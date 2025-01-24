© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKST
Security guard stands at the entrance of the new Chin'nan Gaming Hall, which opened on Monday in Birchwood.
Photo by Rhonda McBride.
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Anchorage saw nearly three dozen homicides last year, coming close to its modern record. Over $130 million in grants for clean energy projects in rural Alaska are now frozen after President Trump signed an executive order. And the Eklutna Tribe has a mini casino up and running.
Midday Report
Terry Haines
