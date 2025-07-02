Midday Report July 02, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Non-teaching staff across the University of Alaska system are working to form a union. An atmospheric research facility near the Interior community of Gakona has been a magnet for conspiracy theories for decades. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in springtime can feel like a bit of a bird super-highway.