KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report July 02, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:56 PM AKDT
HAARP facility, Gakona, Alaska.
HAARP facility, Gakona, Alaska.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Non-teaching staff across the University of Alaska system are working to form a union. An atmospheric research facility near the Interior community of Gakona has been a magnet for conspiracy theories for decades. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in springtime can feel like a bit of a bird super-highway.

Terry Haines
