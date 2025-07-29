Midday Report: July 29, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The federal government will be releasing billions of dollars in education funding that it withheld at the end of June. A man was mauled by a bear near the South Fork of Eagle River Saturday morning. And The Alaska Department of Natural Resources on Monday reaffirmed its denial of an underwater gold mine near Nome.