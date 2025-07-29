© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 29, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:09 PM AKDT
A rock formation is seen at the edge of Safety Sound east of Nome.
(Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
A rock formation is seen at the edge of Safety Sound east of Nome.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The federal government will be releasing billions of dollars in education funding that it withheld at the end of June. A man was mauled by a bear near the South Fork of Eagle River Saturday morning. And The Alaska Department of Natural Resources on Monday reaffirmed its denial of an underwater gold mine near Nome.

