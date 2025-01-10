© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 10, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKST
UAF Critical Minerals Lab analyst Piper Kramer places a rock sample in an x-ray spectrometer on Jan. 7, 2025.
Photo by Shelby Herbert/AKPM
UAF Critical Minerals Lab analyst Piper Kramer places a rock sample in an x-ray spectrometer on Jan. 7, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


The University of Alaska Fairbanks is getting $7-and-a-half million from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance the nation’s domestic supply of critical minerals. No bids were received in the oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. And the federal government says it no longer thinks the state underfunded school districts.
