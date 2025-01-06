Midday Report: January 06, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Nick Begich the Third was sworn in on Friday as Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House. The Storis is back in the Coast Guard fleet...this one is an icebreaker. And arctic sea ice is forming later each year, and is thinner. The thin sea ice can have wide-reaching repercussions.