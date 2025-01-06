© 2025

Midday Report: January 06, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKST
The Coast Guard cutter Storis.
US Coast Guard
The Coast Guard cutter Storis.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Nick Begich the Third was sworn in on Friday as Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House. The Storis is back in the Coast Guard fleet...this one is an icebreaker. And arctic sea ice is forming later each year, and is thinner. The thin sea ice can have wide-reaching repercussions.
