Midday Report: Dec. 31, 2024

Petersburg’s harbormaster told legislators that Alaska’s harbors need more funding. The Arctic tundra shifted this past year from capturing carbon to releasing it, which means it’s now contributing to rising global temperatures. And one of three independent birth centers in Anchorage will no longer deliver babies.