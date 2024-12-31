© 2025

Midday Report: Dec. 31, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 31, 2024 at 12:48 PM AKST
Monthly sea ice extent anomalies (solid lines) and linear trend lines (dashed lines) for March (black) and September (red) 1979 to 2023.
National Parks Service
The Arctic Report Card shows sea ice is retreating. This graph of monthly arctic sea ice extent anomalies (solid lines) and linear trend lines (dashed lines) for March (black) and September (red) 1979 to 2023, shows a marked decline.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Petersburg’s harbormaster told legislators that Alaska’s harbors need more funding. The Arctic tundra shifted this past year from capturing carbon to releasing it, which means it’s now contributing to rising global temperatures. And one of three independent birth centers in Anchorage will no longer deliver babies.
