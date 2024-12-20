Midday Report: Dec. 20, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaskans giving birth are experiencing obstetric hemorrhage at increasing rates. NORAD detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft Tuesday as they passed through international airspace off Alaska’s coasts. And the status of refugees from abroad working in Alaska is uncertain.