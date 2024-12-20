© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Dec. 20, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKST
The North American Aerospace Defense Command made a Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 intercept of Russian Tu-95 Bear bombers like this one, seen during a previous intercept escorted by two U.S. F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.
(From NORAD via DVIDS)
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Alaskans giving birth are experiencing obstetric hemorrhage at increasing rates. NORAD detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft Tuesday as they passed through international airspace off Alaska’s coasts. And the status of refugees from abroad working in Alaska is uncertain.
Latest Episodes