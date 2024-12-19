© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Dec. 19, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 19, 2024 at 12:44 PM AKST
Cargo dock in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.
Andy Lusk/KUCB


On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:



International shipping and logistics giant Maersk is ceasing operations in Alaska by February. A federal court has ruled on a case that questioned the rights of Alaska Native tribes. And a group of homeowners in Birchwood are suing the Eklutna tribe and the head of a federal agency over a small-scale casino planned near Anchorage.
Terry Haines
