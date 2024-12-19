Midday Report: Dec. 19, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
International shipping and logistics giant Maersk is ceasing operations in Alaska by February. A federal court has ruled on a case that questioned the rights of Alaska Native tribes. And a group of homeowners in Birchwood are suing the Eklutna tribe and the head of a federal agency over a small-scale casino planned near Anchorage.