Midday Report: Dec. 13, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:13 PM AKST
Brandon Ware skins a sea lion at the South Harbor crane dock on Sunday. He and his brother Billy Ware (left) subsistence harvested two sea lions on a recent Saturday.
Caitlyn Ware
/
via KFSK
Brandon Ware skins a sea lion at the South Harbor crane dock on Sunday. He and his brother Billy Ware (left) subsistence harvested two sea lions on Saturday.

On today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: Cases of whooping cough were confirmed in Kodiak Middle and High Schools, the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. gave its CEO a 10% raise, Gov. Dunleavy presented a draft budget for next fiscal year, there's research into how or if electric vehicles could be viable for the arctic circle, and Petersburg got rid of an aggressive sea lion.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
