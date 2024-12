On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:

The Alaska Seafood Task Force is concluding its series of meetings after discussing a variety of commercial fishing topics, including limited entry permits. Two of the five missing crew members from the wreck of the Wind Walker in Sitka have been recovered. Bering Sea pollock's total allowable catch has been increased slightly. And a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores has fallen apart.