Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report July 09, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Smoke from the Bear Creek Fire seen from the Parks Highway.
Courtesy of Sierra Early
Smoke from the Bear Creek Fire seen from the Parks Highway.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Smokey conditions persist in the interior as numerous fires continue to burn. A pilot and three passengers were seriously injured this weekend in a floatplane crash in Katmai National Park. And Alaska lawmakers plan to compel the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release data on oil taxes.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
