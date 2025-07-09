Midday Report July 09, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Smokey conditions persist in the interior as numerous fires continue to burn. A pilot and three passengers were seriously injured this weekend in a floatplane crash in Katmai National Park. And Alaska lawmakers plan to compel the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release data on oil taxes.