© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Appreciates its Members! Donate Today!
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September, 03 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:49 PM AKDT
Bunny Boots.
Alaska Gear Company
Bunny Boots.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: An updated version of the Bunny Boot is about to hit the market. A recent report documents extensive community health risks from plastics in the Arctic region. And Fairbanks North Star Borough residents are highly energy burdened, according to a recent study.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes