KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report: August 20, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 20, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Severe flooding is seen in the coastal community of Kwigillingok on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
(Courtesy Lewis Martin)
Severe flooding is seen in the coastal community of Kwigillingok on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: It is Primary Election Day today. A series of large storms have left some Western Alaska communities grappling with flooding and erosion. And Wood Bison are being introduced to the Minto Flats State Game Refuge west of Fairbanks.

