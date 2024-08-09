© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report - August 9, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:39 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A Texas company is working to develop develop a floating liquefied natural gas import terminal in Cook Inlet. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy has been forced to cancel an Arctic mission due to mechanical issues. And heavy rain has produced flooding in Anchorage.

