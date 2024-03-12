© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report – March 12, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:21 PM AKDT
An overview of rock fish being sorted by workers at the Trident Seafoods plant assembly line in Kodiak, Alaska on Saturday May 27, 2018.
An overview of rock fish being sorted by workers at the Trident Seafoods plant assembly line in Kodiak, Alaska on Saturday May 27, 2018.

On today’s Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Property assessments went out to Kodiak Island Borough residents, resulting in a packed Borough Assembly meeting last week. KUAC in Fairbanks reports on the status of federal fishery disaster funding coming to the state and funds yet to be distributed. KRBD in Ketchikan reports on Trident Seafoods announcing plans for three of its four plants that are for sale, with a commitment to buy salmon in the upcoming commercial season in Kodiak.
Click below to hear those stories and more

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes