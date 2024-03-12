Midday Report – March 12, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Property assessments went out to Kodiak Island Borough residents, resulting in a packed Borough Assembly meeting last week. KUAC in Fairbanks reports on the status of federal fishery disaster funding coming to the state and funds yet to be distributed. KRBD in Ketchikan reports on Trident Seafoods announcing plans for three of its four plants that are for sale, with a commitment to buy salmon in the upcoming commercial season in Kodiak.

Click below to hear those stories and more