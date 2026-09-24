Alaska Fisheries Report 24 Sept 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
A federal bill aimed at bycatch reduction has passed in a key Commerce committee, story by Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin, an effort to help reduce bycatch in the lab is underway, according to KUCB's Katie Reuther, and Unalaska wants the state to help ferry seafood processor workers into town, as reported by KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi.