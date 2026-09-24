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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 24 Sept 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 24, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
The dock at Cold Bay.
Courtesy of Michael Livingston

The dock at Cold Bay.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

A federal bill aimed at bycatch reduction has passed in a key Commerce committee, story by Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin, an effort to help reduce bycatch in the lab is underway, according to KUCB's Katie Reuther, and Unalaska wants the state to help ferry seafood processor workers into town, as reported by KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi.

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