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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 03 Sept 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 3, 2026 at 11:20 AM AKDT
Artist Kalie Granier.
(Kalie Granier)
Artist Kalie Granier.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

Kenai's Silver Salmon Derby has been cancelled, according to KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara, St. Paul is aiming to become a research community, as reported by Katie Reuther of KUHB, and an artist with a passion for kelp forests.
https://kaliegranier.com

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