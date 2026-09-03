Alaska Fisheries Report 03 Sept 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
Kenai's Silver Salmon Derby has been cancelled, according to KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara, St. Paul is aiming to become a research community, as reported by Katie Reuther of KUHB, and an artist with a passion for kelp forests. https://kaliegranier.com