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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 10 Sept 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 10, 2026 at 10:23 AM AKDT
Close up of a red king crab in a tote near Petersburg, September 2025.
(Angela Denning/Coast Alaska)
Close up of a red king crab in a tote near Petersburg, September 2025.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

A boom in the population of Southeast sea otters is bad news for dive fishermen, according to KFSK's Baiz Hoen, there will be a season for red king crab in Southeast Alaska for the second year in a row, story from KFSK's Olivia Rose, and a better than expected salmon season in Kodiak, as reported by KMXT's Katherine Irving.

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Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
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