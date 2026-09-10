Alaska Fisheries Report 10 Sept 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
A boom in the population of Southeast sea otters is bad news for dive fishermen, according to KFSK's Baiz Hoen, there will be a season for red king crab in Southeast Alaska for the second year in a row, story from KFSK's Olivia Rose, and a better than expected salmon season in Kodiak, as reported by KMXT's Katherine Irving.