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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 27 August 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 27, 2026 at 9:21 AM AKDT
Coho salmon.
Credit: NOAA Fisheries.
Coho salmon.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

A late surge of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska reported by CoastAlaska's Angela Denning, KYUK's Evan Erickson tells of a coho closure on the Kuskokwim, Sitka salmon seiners had a record breaking month, according to KCAW's Katherine Rose, and a fisherman's bar in Sitka has acted as a gallery for an award winning artist, story by Lauren Salemo of KCAW.

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