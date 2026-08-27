Alaska Fisheries Report 27 August 2026

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On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
A late surge of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska reported by CoastAlaska's Angela Denning, KYUK's Evan Erickson tells of a coho closure on the Kuskokwim, Sitka salmon seiners had a record breaking month, according to KCAW's Katherine Rose, and a fisherman's bar in Sitka has acted as a gallery for an award winning artist, story by Lauren Salemo of KCAW.