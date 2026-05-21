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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 21 May 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 21, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
The Karluk River flows 22 miles to its terminus at Karluk Lagoon. Freshwater entry of Chinook salmon occurs during late may through mid-July with 50% of the run typically over by mid-June.
(Alaska Department of Fish and Game)
The Karluk River flows 22 miles to its terminus at Karluk Lagoon. Freshwater entry of Chinook salmon occurs during late may through mid-July with 50% of the run typically over by mid-June.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KMXT's Katherine Irving reports on a new hatchery and ongoing restrictions for fishermen meant to help the rehabilitation of Kodiak king salmon, and KTOO's Alix Soliman on a mine in British Columbia that has Southeast Alaskans worried about their salmon.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
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