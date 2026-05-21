Alaska Fisheries Report 21 May 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Katherine Irving reports on a new hatchery and ongoing restrictions for fishermen meant to help the rehabilitation of Kodiak king salmon, and KTOO's Alix Soliman on a mine in British Columbia that has Southeast Alaskans worried about their salmon.