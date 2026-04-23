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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 23 April 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:22 AM AKDT
Sawmill Creek Hatchery is NSRAA’s newest facility in Sitka.
(NSRAA)
Sawmill Creek Hatchery is NSRAA’s newest facility in Sitka.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Davis Hovey reports on the creation of the USDA's new Office of Seafood, Hope McKenney of KCAW on the Sitka Assembly voting against a sweetheart lease deal for a local hatchery, and a story of sea ice prognostication from Ben Townsend and KNOM.

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Terry Haines
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