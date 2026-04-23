Alaska Fisheries Report 23 April 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Davis Hovey reports on the creation of the USDA's new Office of Seafood, Hope McKenney of KCAW on the Sitka Assembly voting against a sweetheart lease deal for a local hatchery, and a story of sea ice prognostication from Ben Townsend and KNOM.