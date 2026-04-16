Alaska Fisheries Report 16 April 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KUAC's Patrick Gilchrist reports the state is short on funds for a Fairbanks hatchery, the Alaska Beacon on a lawsuit on behalf of St. Paul fur seals challenging Bering Sea pollock management and on a state bill that would allow setnet cooperatives, Maggie Nelson of KUCB on a lawsuit challenging recent changes to Area M management, plus Ryan Cotter's story of a new hybrid fishing boat, courtesy of KCAW.