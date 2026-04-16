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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 16 April 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 16, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
Ben Matthys (right) showcases different parts of the F/V Mirage’s engine room and new hybrid engine to Sen. Lisa Murkowski
(KCAW/Cotter)
Ben Matthys (right) showcases different parts of the F/V Mirage’s engine room and new hybrid engine to Sen. Lisa Murkowski

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KUAC's Patrick Gilchrist reports the state is short on funds for a Fairbanks hatchery, the Alaska Beacon on a lawsuit on behalf of St. Paul fur seals challenging Bering Sea pollock management and on a state bill that would allow setnet cooperatives, Maggie Nelson of KUCB on a lawsuit challenging recent changes to Area M management, plus Ryan Cotter's story of a new hybrid fishing boat, courtesy of KCAW.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
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