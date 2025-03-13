© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report 13 March 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 13, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKDT
Peter Pan Seafood's processing plant in Dillingham, AK.
Margaret Sutherland/KDLG
Peter Pan Seafood's processing plant in Dillingham, AK.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Alaska Public Media's Casey Grove talks to the Northern Journal's Nat Herz about the state's ill advised investment in Peter Pan, KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on new fishery disaster declarations, and Alaska Fish and Game has grim news for Kodiak salmon fishermen.

Tags
Terry Haines
