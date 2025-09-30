Early and absentee voting open for Kodiak's 2025 municipal election

If you’re a qualified Kodiak voter, in the city or borough, you don’t have to wait until Oct. 7 to cast your ballot for the upcoming municipal election. Early voting for both the City of Kodiak and the Kodiak Island Borough opened on Sept. 22 and closes on Oct. 6.

Today, Sept. 30, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail from both the borough and the city.

Eligible voters can pick their top two candidates out of the five running for the Borough Assembly this year. Incumbents Jared Griffin and Larry LeDoux are not running for their seats, leaving the two three-year terms up for grabs. Jeffery A. Woods, Kristina VanHoogmoed, Jeremiah Gardner, Caroline Roberts and Rob Lindsey are the five candidates running for the assembly.

Voters will also choose between incumbent Scott Arndt and assembly member Griffin to be the next Borough Mayor.

As for city elections, only registered voters who live within city limits are eligible to vote for who they’d like to fill the two city council seats and the Mayor of the City of Kodiak.

That includes Mary Jean Silva, Mark Anderson, J. Alan Seale and Terry Haines for city mayor. And Djuna Davidson, Sandra West, Nick Mangini and Jay Celli for the two city council seats.

For transparency, Griffin, Haines and Van Hoogmoed are staff members at KMXT Radio. None of them have any editorial influence over news stories and they did not review this story before it was published.

Early voting is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every week day in assembly chambers through Oct. 6. Election Day is Oct. 7 and polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about voting in this year’s municipal election, go online to Kodiakak.us.