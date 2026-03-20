Weekly Wrap: March 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Kodiak brown bears waking up in town, the Board of Game is hosting its Southcentral Region meeting in Kodiak, where snow gets dumped when the local snow dump is full, how this snowy winter in Kodiak compares to previous ones, and the Kodiak Island Borough School District is not recruiting international teachers for next school year.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
In the Kodiak Island Borough School District, nearly one in five current teachers have a visa. Now, it’s recruitment season for next school year, and the district’s top administrator says international teachers are not being recruited.