Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Talk of the Rock we have a special program from the Family Engagement Podcast produced by the Association of Alaska School Boards and the Alaska Family Engagement Center. KMXT has been given permission to air all six episodes of this podcast, spread out over the next couple months. This first episode on helping your child thrive this school year is hosted by Cheryl Snyder, Lisa Worl and Anna Zierfuss.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.