Talk of the Rock: See Stories Youth Film Festival in Kodiak

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we are joined by young Kodiak filmmakers who are screening their short films during this weekend's Youth Film Festival hosted by See Stories. More information about See Stories' first annual Kodiak youth film festival and tickets can be found online at seestories.org.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.