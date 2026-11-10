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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: See Stories Youth Film Festival in Kodiak

By Davis Hovey
Published November 10, 2026 at 2:56 PM AKST

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we are joined by young Kodiak filmmakers who are screening their short films during this weekend's Youth Film Festival hosted by See Stories. More information about See Stories' first annual Kodiak youth film festival and tickets can be found online at seestories.org.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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