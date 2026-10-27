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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Search and rescue dog in Kodiak

By Davis Hovey
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:00 PM AKDT
Kodiak search and rescue dog Delilah at KMXT on Oct. 21, 2026 ahead of taking her national air scent certification test.
Myra Scholze/handler
Kodiak search and rescue dog Delilah at KMXT on Oct. 21, 2026 ahead of taking her national air scent certification test.

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we are joined by Kodiak's soon to be nationally certified search and rescue dog, Delilah and her handler Myra Scholze.

You can read more information about their journey on the Kodiak Daily Mirror's website.
And if you're interested in helping with Delilah's air scent training as a volunteer, join Scholze's What'sApp group.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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