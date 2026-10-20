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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Jock of the Rock: Fall sports 2026

By Derek Clarkston
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:28 PM AKDT
LOGO for Jock of the Rock, KMXT's once a month sports show hosted by mild-mannered reporter, Derek Clarkston.
KMXT staff
A logo for Jock of the Rock, KMXT's once a month sports show hosted by Kodiak Daily Mirror's mild-mannered reporter, Derek Clarkston.

This week's episode marks the return of Jock of the Rock on KMXT. After a multi-year hiatus, this local sports radio show hosted by the Kodiak Daily Mirror's sports reporter Derek Clarkston is airing again, once a month on the third Tuesday, for the forseeable future.

Today Clarkston spoke with Kodiak High School Cross Country Coach Ashley Mortenson and a couple of KHS runners about their season while also recapping other high school sports seasons that are wrapping up or mentioning ones that are starting up.

Talk of the Rock
Derek Clarkston
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