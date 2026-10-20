This week's episode marks the return of Jock of the Rock on KMXT. After a multi-year hiatus, this local sports radio show hosted by the Kodiak Daily Mirror's sports reporter Derek Clarkston is airing again, once a month on the third Tuesday, for the forseeable future.Today Clarkston spoke with Kodiak High School Cross Country Coach Ashley Mortenson and a couple of KHS runners about their season while also recapping other high school sports seasons that are wrapping up or mentioning ones that are starting up.

Listen • 29:29