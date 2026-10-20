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620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

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Derek Clarkston

Kodiak Daily Mirror Sports Reporter
  • LOGO for Jock of the Rock, KMXT's once a month sports show hosted by mild-mannered reporter, Derek Clarkston.
    Jock of the Rock: Fall sports 2026
    Derek Clarkston
    This week's episode marks the return of Jock of the Rock on KMXT. After a multi-year hiatus, this local sports radio show hosted by the Kodiak Daily Mirror's sports reporter Derek Clarkston is airing again, once a month on the third Tuesday, for the forseeable future.Today Clarkston spoke with Kodiak High School Cross Country Coach Ashley Mortenson and a couple of KHS runners about their season while also recapping other high school sports seasons that are wrapping up or mentioning ones that are starting up.