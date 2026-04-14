Talk of the Rock: Pollock Fisheries in Alaska

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, two guests from the pollock industry share details about how the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea and Aleutian Island pollock fisheries operate, the technology some of the fleets use and recent changes to the fisheries. Chelsae Radell is a fisheries policy specialist with Pacific Seafood and Hunter Berns is the director of Bering North LLC.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.