Talk of the Rock: Presentation from NOAA Fisheries' Bob Foy

On this episode of Talk of the Rock with host Davis Hovey, we hear a recorded presentation from Dr. Bob Foy of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, with NOAA Fisheries. This presentation was originally done live over Zoom during ComFish on April 16, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.