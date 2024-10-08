Talk of the Rock: Fire Prevention and Safety with Bayside Fire

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
It's National Fire Prevention and Safety Week, so on this week's Talk of the Rock, Host Brian Venua speaks with Bayside Fire Chief Scott Ellis about best practices for fire safety for homes, offices, and while outside.
Fire officials across Alaska are looking to improve fire and fume safety by distributing and installing new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. According to an email from the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, they’re prioritizing residences with elders, in-home childcare facilities, individuals with disabilities, or low-income households.