Talk of the Rock: Fire Prevention and Safety with Bayside Fire

By Brian Venua
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:47 PM AKDT

It's National Fire Prevention and Safety Week, so on this week's Talk of the Rock, Host Brian Venua speaks with Bayside Fire Chief Scott Ellis about best practices for fire safety for homes, offices, and while outside.

Brian Venua
