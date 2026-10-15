© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 15, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:57 PM AKDT
Former Republican Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson at Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media's studio on Oct. 8, 2026.
)Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Former Republican Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson at Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media's studio on Oct. 8, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Bronson is pushing back after President Trump endorsed another Republican in the race, Bernadette Wilson. As a potentially historic El Niño heats up, snow predictions across Alaska this winter are…“unfortunate.” And Taiwan says it plans to buy 6.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from the U.S. through its participation in a project to build
an 800-mile gas pipeline in Alaska.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes