Midday Report: October 15, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Bronson is pushing back after President Trump endorsed another Republican in the race, Bernadette Wilson. As a potentially historic El Niño heats up, snow predictions across Alaska this winter are…“unfortunate.” And Taiwan says it plans to buy 6.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from the U.S. through its participation in a project to build an 800-mile gas pipeline in Alaska.