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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 09, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:55 PM AKDT
Alaska gubernatorial candidates Republican Dave Bronson, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, Republican Treg Taylor and Republican Bernadette Wilson (left to right) at Debate for the State at the Alaska Public Media studio on Oct. 8, 2026.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Alaska gubernatorial candidates Republican Dave Bronson, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, Republican Treg Taylor and Republican Bernadette Wilson (left to right) at Debate for the State at the Alaska Public Media studio on Oct. 8, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska’s four candidates for governor offered their visions for how to bolster the state’s economy, plan for natural disasters and support the state’s schools during Debate for the State. The top-polling Republican in the Alaska governor's race has a history of being sued for not paying bills. And a birding group in Sitka will spend Sunday mornings this winter strolling through the woods to see what species they can spot.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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