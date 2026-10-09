Midday Report: October 09, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska’s four candidates for governor offered their visions for how to bolster the state’s economy, plan for natural disasters and support the state’s schools during Debate for the State. The top-polling Republican in the Alaska governor's race has a history of being sued for not paying bills. And a birding group in Sitka will spend Sunday mornings this winter strolling through the woods to see what species they can spot.