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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 08, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:10 PM AKDT
Devil’s club grows in the understory of the Tongass National Forest in Juneau.
(Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO)
Devil’s club grows in the understory of the Tongass National Forest in Juneau.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Wasilla next Tuesday to promote U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s reelection. Three candidates seeking to become Alaska’s next governor say they plan to make Juneau their home base if elected in next month’s general election. And public comments closed Tuesday on a federal proposal to lift a roadbuilding ban in national forests across the country, including the Tongass National Forest.

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