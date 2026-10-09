Midday Report: October 08, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Wasilla next Tuesday to promote U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s reelection. Three candidates seeking to become Alaska’s next governor say they plan to make Juneau their home base if elected in next month’s general election. And public comments closed Tuesday on a federal proposal to lift a roadbuilding ban in national forests across the country, including the Tongass National Forest.