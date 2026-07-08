Midday Report: July 08, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
State lawmakers are debating whether to include a controversial tax change in a bill aimed at easing the financial case for the Alaska LNG project. An Alaska State Trooper fatally shot a man allegedly driving at him in Fairbanks early Tuesday following a brief car chase. And several new food stands have popped up around Ketchikan over the last few weeks.