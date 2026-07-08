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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 08, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:37 PM AKDT
Drewber's Donuts, Kechikan.
(Kymberlin Frazier)
Drewber's Donuts, Kechikan.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

State lawmakers are debating whether to include a controversial tax change in a bill aimed at easing the financial case for the Alaska LNG project. An Alaska State Trooper fatally shot a man allegedly driving at him in Fairbanks early Tuesday following a brief car chase. And several new food stands have popped up around Ketchikan over the last few weeks.

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