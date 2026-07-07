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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 07, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 7, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Ranger Meredith, in period costume, prepares to hike over Chilkoot Pass as she travels through the generations on the Klondike Gold Rush NHP Packing Over The Pass float.
(Photo courtesy of Brian Mayhew)
Ranger Meredith, in period costume, prepares to hike over Chilkoot Pass as she travels through the generations on the Klondike Gold Rush NHP Packing Over The Pass float.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska state House’s ethics committee says Homer Republican Representative Sarah Vance likely violated state law by using publicly funded resources to criticize a local newspaper. President Trump has pardoned a diesel mechanic from Wasilla who was convicted of removing pollution-control equipment from diesel vehicles. And 7,000 cruise ship passengers landed in Skagway on July 4th to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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