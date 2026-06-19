Midday Report: June 19, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
An attorney advising the Alaska Legislature says that Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom may have violated the U.S. Constitution when she disqualified Petersburg’s Daniel J. Sullivan from this year’s U.S. Senate race. A critical deep ocean observation network that includes a long-standing station off the coast of Alaska has been saved from getting dismantled. And a brother and sister team from Bethel recently won top honors at an innovation competition hosted from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.