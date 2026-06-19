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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 19, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 19, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Bethel siblings Vjosa Pellumbi, left, and Drini Pellumbi pose after winning the top prize at the UAF College of Business and Security Management's Arctic Innovation Competition held at the 8 Star Events Center in Fairbanks on April 18, 2026.
(UAF Photo by Sarah Lewis)
Bethel siblings Vjosa Pellumbi, left, and Drini Pellumbi pose after winning the top prize at the UAF College of Business and Security Management's Arctic Innovation Competition held at the 8 Star Events Center in Fairbanks on April 18, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

An attorney advising the Alaska Legislature says that Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom may have violated the U.S. Constitution when she disqualified Petersburg’s Daniel J. Sullivan from this year’s U.S. Senate race. A critical deep ocean observation network that includes a long-standing station off the coast of Alaska has been saved from getting dismantled. And a brother and sister team from Bethel recently won top honors at an innovation competition hosted from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Midday Report
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