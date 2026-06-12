Midday Report: June 12, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Division of Elections says retired teacher Dan Sullivan of Petersburg is not eligible to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. Interior Alaska has seen milder fire weather activity so far, but the region isn't off the hook yet. Plus Davis Hovey talks with House candidate Matt Schultz.