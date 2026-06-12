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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 12, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Bear Creek Fire from Park Highway on June 21, 2025.
(Wikipedia)
Bear Creek Fire from Park Highway on June 21, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Division of Elections says retired teacher Dan Sullivan of Petersburg is not eligible to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. Interior Alaska has seen milder fire weather activity so far, but the region isn't off the hook yet. Plus Davis Hovey talks with House candidate Matt Schultz.

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