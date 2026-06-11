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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 11, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 11, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Tribal citizens traditionally welcome a canoe Journey arriving in Séet Ká Kwáan (Petersburg) on May 29, 2024. Petersburg Indian Association organized the dock welcome. A potluck dinner followed, with singing and dancing. The group continued their canoe Journey to Juneau for Celebration the following morning.
(Olivia Rose/Petersburg Pilot 2024 archive)
Tribal citizens traditionally welcome a canoe Journey arriving in Séet Ká Kwáan (Petersburg) on May 29, 2024. Petersburg Indian Association organized the dock welcome. A potluck dinner followed, with singing and dancing. The group continued their canoe Journey to Juneau for Celebration the following morning.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska is one of only two states that saw increased participation in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program last year. That’s despite most other states seeing a decline. U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan from Petersburg says a state investigation into his bid for office is baseless. And Petersburg’s first traditional canoe in a century recently completed its maiden voyage.

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