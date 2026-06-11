Midday Report: June 11, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska is one of only two states that saw increased participation in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program last year. That’s despite most other states seeing a decline. U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan from Petersburg says a state investigation into his bid for office is baseless. And Petersburg’s first traditional canoe in a century recently completed its maiden voyage.