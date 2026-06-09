© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: June 9, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Dan Sullivan smiles for a photo at Petersburg’s Airport Bypass Road on June 2, 2026.
(Taylor Heckart/KFSK)
Dan Sullivan smiles for a photo at Petersburg’s Airport Bypass Road on June 2, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Some political candidates attended Celebration last week. The State of Alaska has opened an investigation into whether Dan Sullivan of Petersburg is intentionally running for U.S. Senate to confuse voters. And the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a disaster declaration for the Native Village of Kipnuk.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes