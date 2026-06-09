Midday Report: June 9, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Some political candidates attended Celebration last week. The State of Alaska has opened an investigation into whether Dan Sullivan of Petersburg is intentionally running for U.S. Senate to confuse voters. And the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a disaster declaration for the Native Village of Kipnuk.