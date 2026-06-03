Midday Report: June 3, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Kodiak's Police Chief is now the interim city manager following Chris Hladick's departure, nearly 70 candidates filed on Monday ahead of the election filing deadline mostly for state legislative races, a researcher is studying Avian Influenza or bird flu in Nome, and the annual Celebration is underway in Juneau.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.