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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 3, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:19 PM AKDT
Paddlers arrive in traditional canoes at Auke Recreation Area in Juneau, coming from across Southeast Alaska and Canada for Celebration on June 2, 2026.
Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO
Paddlers arrive in traditional canoes at Auke Recreation Area in Juneau, coming from across Southeast Alaska and Canada for Celebration on June 2, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:

Kodiak's Police Chief is now the interim city manager following Chris Hladick's departure, nearly 70 candidates filed on Monday ahead of the election filing deadline mostly for state legislative races, a researcher is studying Avian Influenza or bird flu in Nome, and the annual Celebration is underway in Juneau.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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